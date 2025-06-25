Image Credit : social media

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 26°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 27°C

Cloudy skies and gusty winds, accompanied by occasional rain showers. The weather will remain humid, and rain could be persistent at times.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Mangaluru will see frequent spells of rain throughout the day, making it the wettest city in the state on Wednesday. High humidity and warm temperatures are expected.