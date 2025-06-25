Karnataka Weather, June 25: Breezy day in Mysuru, heavy rain in Mangaluru
Karnataka Weather, June 25: Bengaluru may see thunderstorms, Mysuru will have pleasant weather, while Mangaluru will experience continuous rain.
Karnataka Weather, June 25: Wednesday will bring a typical monsoon day, cloudy skies, scattered rain, and mild to warm temperatures. There may be rain Bengaluru. Mysuru looks set for a pleasant afternoon. Mangaluru, however, will remain drenched under continuous rain. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Cloudy and windy weather throughout the day, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Expect sudden downpours and stay alert.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Cloudy and breezy conditions. The weather will be generally pleasant, making it a good day for outdoor activities in the afternoon. No significant rain is forecast.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 27°C
Cloudy skies and gusty winds, accompanied by occasional rain showers. The weather will remain humid, and rain could be persistent at times.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Mangaluru will see frequent spells of rain throughout the day, making it the wettest city in the state on Wednesday. High humidity and warm temperatures are expected.