Karnataka Weather, July 5: Rain, wind, and cooler temperatures across cities
Karnataka Weather, July 5: Residents can anticipate wind and rain in most regions, with potential downpours in hilly areas. Prepare for cooler temperatures.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Karnataka Weather, July 5: Saturday brings cooler temperatures, overcast skies, and rainfall. Residents can expect wind and rain across most regions. Stay alert for sudden downpours especially in hilly areas. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. There's a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect some delays in outdoor plans.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 29°C
The city will experience considerable cloud cover. Light showers are likely. Humidity will increase slightly. A calm and comfortable day otherwise.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Cloudy skies and strong winds. Morning hours may bring brief showers. Wind gusts could make it feel cooler than the actual temperature.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Frequent rain expected throughout. Persistent cloud cover and high humidity will make the atmosphere feel warmer.