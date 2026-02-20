- Home
- India
- UP Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert in Noida, Rising Temperatures in Lucknow and Prayagraj
UP Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert in Noida, Rising Temperatures in Lucknow and Prayagraj
UP Weather Update, Feb 20: The weather in major UP cities is expected to be different today. Is there a chance of rain in Noida? Get the full scoop on the weather in Lucknow and Prayagraj, including temperature, AQI, and travel alerts.
Weather Today
On Feb 20, 2026, weather in Noida, Lucknow, & Prayagraj will be mixed. Light morning fog will give way to some sun. The sky won't be clear, with passing clouds & 10-20 km/h winds.
Temperature
In Noida, the max temp is expected to be 26-29°C and the min around 13°C. Lucknow's temp could hit 29°C, with nights around 14°C. Prayagraj will see temps around 28°C by day and 15°C at night. Humidity will be 40-60%, so expect some stickiness and fog in the morning.
Noida
Light rain or thundershowers are possible in Noida. Morning visibility might be limited to 2-3 km, so be careful on the metro and highways. A light storm is possible if clouds get dense. Western UP might see more of an impact.
Lucknow
Lucknow will be mostly dry with some sun and clouds; no rain expected. The UV index is moderate, so use sunscreen. Prayagraj also has no rain, but light morning fog is possible.
AQI
AQI in all three cities will be 150-212 (moderate to unhealthy). Kids and the elderly should wear masks. Watch for morning fog and slippery roads. Weather should stabilize from Feb 21.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.