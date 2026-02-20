- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi woke up to a hazy, mist-filled morning with reduced visibility across several areas. While temperatures remain steady and no alerts are in place, poor air quality continues to raise health concerns
Calm But Hazy Morning Across the Capital
Residents of Delhi began their Friday under a blanket of light fog and mist, which slightly reduced visibility in different parts of the city. Despite the hazy start, the weather remained stable and there were no warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.
A day earlier, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius. Humidity hovered around 60 percent, contributing to the misty conditions during the early hours. Overall, the atmosphere stayed calm with no major fluctuations in weather patterns.
Stable Forecast With Gradual Rise in Temperature
According to the latest outlook, Delhi’s weather is expected to remain largely consistent over the next few days. Morning mist is likely to persist, especially during the early hours, but no significant disturbances are anticipated.
On February 21, the maximum temperature is likely to remain close to 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle around 13 degrees Celsius. Between February 22 and February 25, daytime temperatures could rise to nearly 30 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius.
Authorities have not issued any weather-related warnings for this period, indicating relatively stable conditions ahead.
Air Quality Stays in Poor Category
While the weather remains steady, air pollution continues to be a concern. Several monitoring stations reported air quality in the poor category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 274, R K Puram stood at 253, and Chandni Chowk registered 251.
Other areas also showed elevated pollution levels. Wazirpur reported an AQI of 232, ITO 191, IGI Airport 177, and IIT Delhi 159.
Health experts advise children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory conditions to limit outdoor exposure, as prolonged time outside could aggravate breathing issues. Residents are encouraged to take precautions until pollution levels show improvement.
