According to the latest outlook, Delhi’s weather is expected to remain largely consistent over the next few days. Morning mist is likely to persist, especially during the early hours, but no significant disturbances are anticipated.

On February 21, the maximum temperature is likely to remain close to 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle around 13 degrees Celsius. Between February 22 and February 25, daytime temperatures could rise to nearly 30 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius.

Authorities have not issued any weather-related warnings for this period, indicating relatively stable conditions ahead.