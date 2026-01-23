- Home
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: IMD Warns Of Severe Cold And Dry Conditions Across State
Karnataka is experiencing severe cold and dry weather across North Interior, South Interior and coastal districts. The IMD has forecast continued dry conditions in several regions and advised people to take precautions against cold weather.
Severe Cold And Dry Weather Across Karnataka Regions
The Meteorological Department has forecast severe cold and dry weather across several parts of Karnataka today.
According to the weather alert, both the North Interior and South Interior regions are expected to experience dry conditions, with a noticeable drop in temperatures in many districts.
Dry Weather In South Interior Karnataka Districts
Several districts in South Interior Karnataka will witness dry weather today, the department said.
These include Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru.
Dry conditions are also expected in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga and Vijayanagar, adding to the prevailing cold spell in the region.
North Interior Districts Continue To Remain Dry
The North Interior districts of Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagar have been experiencing dry weather for the past several days.
The Meteorological Department stated that these conditions are likely to continue today, with cold weather persisting across the region.
Coastal Karnataka Also to Experience Dry Conditions
Meanwhile, the coastal districts of Karnataka, including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, are also expected to experience dry weather today.
The department has advised residents across all regions to remain cautious, take necessary precautions against cold conditions, and follow weather updates as dry and chilly conditions continue to prevail across the State.
