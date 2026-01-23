IMD Weather Alert: Rains Expected Due to Himalayan Low Pressure
IMD Weather Update: The weather department says a low-pressure system has formed in the Himalayan region. Due to its effect, several states will experience rain and snowfall, making the weather pleasant.
Rains to Start Again
Rains are now happening out of season. With winter ending, a low-pressure system in the Himalayas is bringing rain to northern states, potentially extending south. This will ease the cold.
Rains in Delhi
The weather department warns of rain in the capital, Delhi. This will bring some relief to residents suffering from air pollution. Light rains might continue, possibly disrupting events.
Pleasant weather in northern states
Wet weather is replacing dry conditions in northern states, with rain and snowfall. This is a great time to visit hill stations. The weather department says this will continue until month-end.
Telangana Weather..
The Hyderabad weather center reports dry weather will continue in Telangana. Temperatures are rising, reducing the cold. Temps of 11-15°C are expected in some districts, others over 15°C.
Andhra Pradesh Weather
Cold winds continue in Andhra Pradesh, especially in agency areas. Alluri Sitarama Raju district recorded a low of 5.7°C. The cold and dense fog persist in Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.
