Bengaluru is experiencing cold and foggy weather with dry conditions prevailing across Karnataka. The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 15°C and advised residents to take precautions, wear warm clothes and follow a balanced diet.
Cold And Dry Weather Prevails Across Bengaluru
Bengaluru is experiencing fluctuating cold and dry weather, with pleasant sunny conditions during the day, according to the Weather Forecast issued by the Meteorological Department.
The department stated that dry weather will continue across the coastal regions, northern interior, and southern interior parts of Karnataka, along with severe cold in several areas.
Foggy Mornings And Fluctuating Temperatures Reported
Despite clear skies, cold and foggy weather has been reported in many parts of Bengaluru, particularly during the early morning hours.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15°C and is expected to reach a maximum of 30°C, while humidity levels remain around 50 per cent, making the weather feel colder than usual
Doctors Advise Warm Clothing And Healthy Diet
Doctors have warned that sudden changes in temperature can affect people’s health, especially children, the elderly and those with existing health conditions.
Medical experts have advised residents to wear warm clothes, carry blankets when required, and consume hot food to maintain body warmth and boost immunity during the cold spell.
Weather Department Urges Citizens To Remain Cautious
The Meteorological Department has advised people of all age groups to remain cautious as foggy conditions are expected to persist.
Citizens have been urged to avoid prolonged exposure to cold, follow a balanced diet, and take necessary precautions to protect their health as Bengaluru continues to experience cold and dry winter weather.
