Karnataka is set to experience dry weather today across coastal, north, and south interior districts. The IMD has issued a weather alert, urging residents to stay informed as dry conditions continue across the state.
Dry And Cold Conditions Persist
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that dry weather will continue across Karnataka today.
Severe cold conditions are expected in the coastal regions and parts of north interior Karnataka, while dry weather will also prevail over the south interior districts.
Coastal Karnataka To Remain Dry
According to the IMD, dry weather conditions are likely to persist across the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.
The department has also indicated that dry weather is expected to prevail across all districts of Coastal Karnataka for the day.
Dry Spell Continues In North Interior Karnataka
Several districts in north interior Karnataka have been experiencing dry weather for the past few days, and the trend is set to continue.
These include Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagar, as per the latest IMD update.
Southern Interior Districts To Witness Dry Weather
Dry weather conditions are also expected to prevail in the south interior districts of Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere and Vijayanagar, the Meteorological Department said.
