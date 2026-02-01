Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: IMD Warns of Cold Weather, Moderate AQI
Bengaluru is witnessing cold weather conditions today, with temperatures dropping to 15°C. The IMD has issued an advisory urging residents to wear warm clothing, eat hot food and take precautions as the city records moderate AQI levels.
Cold Conditions Grip the City
Bengaluru is experiencing cold weather today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) urging residents to remain cautious.
The minimum temperature has dropped to 15°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 27°C.
Cloudy conditions were observed in the morning, adding to the winter chill across the city.
Health Advisory for All Age Groups
Doctors have advised people, from children to the elderly, to wear warm clothes and take extra care of their health during the cold spell.
The sudden dip in temperature can affect immunity, especially among vulnerable groups, and may lead to seasonal illnesses if precautions are ignored.
Diet And Daily Precautions Recommended
Medical experts have also stressed the importance of consuming hot food and maintaining a balanced diet to stay warm and healthy.
People are encouraged to carry warm blankets when outdoors, particularly during early mornings and late evenings, to avoid exposure to the cold.
Weather, Air Quality And Wind Conditions
The city is expected to witness a clear sky later in the day, with the temperature hovering around 21°C and humidity at 56 per cent.
Winds are likely to blow at 22 km/h, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the moderate range between 37 and 135, indicating acceptable air conditions for most residents.
