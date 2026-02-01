Shimla Weather Today: Rain and Snowfall Alert, Strong Winds to Increase Cold
Shimla Weather Update: Western disturbance affects Shimla, cold increases with rain and snowfall, IMD issues a yellow alert. Know the full weather report for February 1 and the forecast ahead.
Shimla Weather Update
The weather in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, will look completely different on February 1, 2026. According to the IMD, rain and snow are expected due to a western disturbance.
Shimla Weather Update
The Met department predicts Shimla's max temp to be 10-14°C and min temp to drop to 4-9°C. Rain is likely in the city, while snowfall in hilly areas will intensify the cold.
Shimla Weather Update
Winds in Shimla may blow at 40-60 km/h, risking power outages and road closures. Rain could intensify post-noon. The cold will increase by evening, with temps dropping at night.
Shimla Weather Update
If you're planning to travel to Shimla, it's best to avoid non-essential trips. Snowy areas can be slippery. Warm clothes and proper shoes are a must. Use caution while driving.
Shimla Weather Update
According to the Met department, snowfall may continue on Feb 2-3 in Shimla. Temps could drop by another 4-8 degrees. The weather might clear up from Feb 4. Stay updated.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.