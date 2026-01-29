- Home
Dry and sunny weather is expected across Karnataka today, with no rain forecast in any district. Temperatures may reach 34°C to 35°C in North Interior regions, while mornings and nights will remain slightly chilly across the state.
Dry And Sunny Weather Across Karnataka
Dry weather is likely to prevail across all districts of Karnataka today, with no forecast of rain anywhere in the state.
According to the weather department, conditions will remain mostly dry and sunny, making it a stable weather day overall.
Temperatures across most districts are expected to range between 30°C and 34°C, while mornings and nights may feel slightly chilly due to lower minimum temperatures.
Weather Conditions In Coastal And Interior Karnataka
In Coastal Karnataka, including Mangaluru, the weather will remain dry but slightly humid, with partly sunny skies during the day.
North Interior Karnataka is likely to experience hot and dry weather, especially in districts such as Belagavi, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi, where the maximum temperature may touch 34°C to 35°C.
Shallow fog or mist is likely during the early morning hours in both North and South Interior Karnataka.
Bengaluru And Southern Interior Forecast
The capital city Bengaluru is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 31°C and a minimum of about 18°C today.
The sky will remain partly cloudy, with dry weather conditions prevailing.
In South Interior Karnataka, including districts like Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, the day will be pleasant with foggy mornings, followed by sunny and comfortable weather.
Day temperatures in this region will range between 29°C and 32°C.
Cold Mornings And Hot Afternoons Likely
Despite the absence of rainfall, cold mornings and nights are expected across several parts of the state, with minimum temperatures ranging from 14°C to 18°C.
The lowest temperature of 14°C has been recorded in the plains. By afternoon, however, the intensity of the sun will increase, especially in the northern districts.
Overall, the weather is expected to remain dry, sunny and stable for the next 4–5 days, with no major changes anticipated.
