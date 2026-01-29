Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Morning Fog, Evening Chill Ahead; Check Forecast
Lucknow will see dense morning fog on January 29, mild sunshine during the day, and sharper cold at night. IMD advises caution due to low visibility, rising chill, and pollution impact.
Lucknow Weather on Thursday
On Thursday, Jan 29, 2026, Lucknow's weather will be cold and dry. Light to moderate fog will cause morning haze. With temperatures between 10-13°C, the chill will be very noticeable.
Lucknow Weather Today
Around sunrise at 6:50 AM, fog could be dense, limiting visibility to 200-500 meters. Winds at 10-15 km/h will make it feel colder. Sunshine is expected around 1 PM, with temps rising to 22°C.
Poor Air Quality
Pollution levels might be a concern due to fog and haze, with AQI likely between 150-200 (moderate). Morning traffic on highways and city roads may be slow. Caution is advised for flights.
Cold Night
After sunset at 5:45 PM, temps will drop fast, settling around 10-13°C at night. The sky will be mostly clear, but 85% humidity will make it feel colder. Be careful if you're out late.
Colder Days Ahead
The Met Department says fog may persist in Lucknow until Jan 30. A new western disturbance from Jan 31 could bring light rain. This January has been 2-4 degrees colder than normal.
