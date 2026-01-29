- Home
Bengaluru is set to experience clear skies with early morning mist over the next 48 hours. Temperatures are expected to range between 17°C and 29°C, with cool mornings, pleasant daytime conditions and moderate air quality levels across the city.
Cold Conditions Expected In Bengaluru
Bengaluru is likely to experience cool and pleasant weather over the coming days, according to recent weather reports.
The city is currently witnessing a clear sky, with the temperature around 22°C and humidity at 54 per cent, making conditions comfortable for residents.
Moderate winds blowing at 19.4 km/h are adding to the cool feel, especially during the early morning and late evening hours.
Weather Forecast For The Next 24 Hours
Over the next 24 hours, Bengaluru is expected to have a mainly clear sky, with mist very likely during the early morning hours in some areas.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum temperature may drop to about 17°C, indicating slightly colder nights.
Such conditions are typical during this time of the year and may result in reduced visibility in certain pockets of the city.
Outlook For The Next 48 Hours
The 48-hour forecast suggests a continuation of similar weather patterns. A clear and sunny sky is expected during the day, while morning mist may persist in isolated locations.
Temperatures are likely to remain stable, with the maximum and minimum temperatures around 29°C and 17°C respectively, ensuring mild days and cool nights across Bengaluru.
Air Quality And Overall Conditions
In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to range between 71 and 235, which falls under the moderate category.
While this level does not pose serious health concerns for the general population, sensitive groups are advised to take precautions during prolonged outdoor activities.
Overall, the weather conditions remain favourable, offering a comfortable and cool environment for daily routines.
