- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Spell Continues Across State, Temperature Dips In Davangere
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Spell Continues Across State, Temperature Dips In Davangere
Dry weather is likely to prevail across Coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka. Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5°C in the plains, indicating cooler morning conditions amid a stable weather pattern.
Dry Spell Across Coastal And Interior Regions
Dry weather is likely to prevail over all districts of Coastal Karnataka, bringing stable atmospheric conditions across the region. According to the latest Karnataka weather forecast, no significant rainfall activity is expected, and clear to partly clear skies may dominate in several areas.
North Interior Karnataka To Witness Continued Dry Conditions
The dry spell is also expected to continue across all districts of North Interior Karnataka. Weather officials have indicated that rainfall activity remains unlikely in the coming days, maintaining consistent and calm conditions across the northern parts of the state.
South Interior Karnataka Under Stable Weather Pattern
Similarly, South Interior Karnataka is set to experience dry weather conditions. The overall Karnataka weather update suggests uniform atmospheric stability across the state, with no major fluctuations in weather patterns anticipated in the short term.
Davangere Records Lowest Minimum Temperature In Plains
Meanwhile, Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5°C in the plains of the state, indicating relatively cooler early morning conditions. The dip in temperature highlights mild winter-like weather in parts of interior Karnataka, even as dry weather continues to prevail statewide.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.