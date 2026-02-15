Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Clear Skies, Warm Afternoon Expected; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather
Delhi's weather on Feb 15, 2026, will be clear and dry. Winter is fading, but a slight morning chill will be felt. The day starts with mist but clears up for a sunny afternoon. No rain is expected.
Temperature
The morning temperature will be around 14°C, with a minimum of 13-15°C. By 2 PM, it could hit 26-27°C, feeling slightly warm. The chill returns at sunset. Humidity will be 40-50%.
Rain
The sky will be mostly clear with no rain expected. Northwest winds at 10-15 km/h will help with pollution. Morning visibility may drop, so drive carefully. A moderate UV index means sunscreen is advised.
Pollution
Pollution will be moderate, with an AQI of 150-200. Morning fog may worsen air quality, but it will improve. Those with asthma should wear masks. Noida and Gurugram will see similar weather.
Travel
Weather is good for travel; flights and metro should be normal. Morning fog may slow traffic. Best to walk after 9 AM. Drink water to avoid dehydration. Wear light warm clothes for mornings and evenings.
