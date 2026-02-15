Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Sparks Rain; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: There's a chance of unseasonal rains in several places. It stated that due to the ongoing surface circulation in the southeast Bay of Bengal, some areas might experience rainfall
Impact of circulation in the southeast Bay of Bengal
A surface circulation in the southeast Bay of Bengal may become a low-pressure area by Monday. The IMD predicts it will mainly affect Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, with less impact on Andhra Pradesh. Fog is expected in some areas on Sunday morning, so drivers should be cautious, especially near rivers.
Chance of low pressure forming on Sunday
Wind instability has increased near the Indian Ocean. A low-pressure system is expected by Feb 15, affecting southern states and Sri Lanka with heavy rain and strong winds. Fishermen are advised to avoid going to sea as conditions could get rough.
Rain threat to Colombo match
The India-Pakistan cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Feb 15 might be affected by rain. A special bulletin from the local weather department suggests dark clouds and rain today due to the low-pressure system. Rain is more likely in the evening. Heavy rain could lead to changes in the match schedule, making fans anxious.
Another low pressure after February 19
More weather changes are expected in the Bay of Bengal this month. A surface circulation could become a low-pressure system after Feb 19. This may bring scattered showers to parts of the Telugu states, with a higher impact on South Coastal and Rayalaseema areas.
Unseasonal rain warning for Telugu states
The weather systems in the Bay of Bengal could affect both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thunderstorms are likely in South Coastal and Rayalaseema areas. The impact might be stronger in districts bordering Tamil Nadu. Analysts predict rain in Telangana between Feb 25-28, with a risk of lightning strikes in some districts.
