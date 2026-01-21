Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry and Severe Cold Conditions Across the State
Dry and cold weather continues across Karnataka as Davangere records the lowest minimum temperature at 11°C. The Meteorological Department has forecast dry conditions over North Interior, South Interior and Coastal Karnataka for the next four days.
Dry And Cold Conditions Across Karnataka
According to the weather department, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka will witness dry weather with severe cold, particularly during the early morning and night hours.
Clear skies and the absence of rainfall have contributed to the significant drop in minimum temperatures.
Davangere Records Lowest Minimum Temperature In Plains
Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.0°C among the plains of Karnataka, reflecting severe cold conditions across several parts of the state.
The Meteorological Department stated that the weather has remained dry for the past few days, and similar conditions are expected to continue for the next four days.
Dry Spell Continues In North Interior Karnataka
Districts including Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagar have been experiencing dry weather conditions for several days, and this trend is expected to persist, the department said.
Dry Weather Likely In South Interior And Coastal Regions
South Interior Karnataka districts such as Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga and Vijayanagar will also remain dry.
Coastal Karnataka, including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, is expected to witness dry weather across all districts over the coming days.
