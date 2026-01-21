- Home
- Karnataka News
- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Foggy Morning Conditions and Cool Temperatures Across the City
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Foggy Morning Conditions and Cool Temperatures Across the City
Bengaluru experiences a foggy morning with clear skies later in the day. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 30°C. The Meteorological Department has advised residents to stay warm and cautious amid cold conditions and poor air quality.
Temperature Range And Cold Weather Impact
According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Bengaluru today is 15°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 30°C.
Doctors have observed that such extreme cold conditions, particularly during mornings and nights, may impact people’s health.
Citizens are advised to carry warm blankets, consume hot food, and take necessary precautions to avoid cold-related illnesses.
Clear And Sunny Conditions In Bengaluru
Bengaluru is witnessing sunny weather with a clear sky, with the temperature hovering around 20°C and humidity at 47 per cent, accompanied by winds of 18.7 km/h.
Despite the sunshine during the day, foggy conditions have been reported in several parts of the city, especially during the early morning hours, affecting visibility in some neighbourhoods.
Health Advisory Amid Fog And Cold
As cold and foggy weather continues, the Meteorological Department has urged everyone, from children to the elderly, to remain cautious.
People have been advised to wear warm clothing, maintain a balanced diet, and stay protected during early morning and late-night hours when temperatures drop significantly and mist becomes more prevalent.
Air Quality
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru ranges between 50 and 195, indicating poor air quality, which is 1.1 times higher than the Karnataka average.
The local forecast for Bengaluru city and surrounding areas, valid until the morning of 22 January 2026, predicts a mainly clear sky over the next 24 to 48 hours, with mist likely in some areas during early mornings.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.