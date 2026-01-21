- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog Cover; High Alert Issued in 12 Districts
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The chill has eased up in the Telugu states, but thick fog is rolling in. In some districts, the fog is so intense it's like a blizzard, making folks scared to step out at night and in the morning
Telugu states in turmoil with fog
A high-pressure system is causing weather changes. Cold winds from the north are lowering temps in the Telugu states, bringing dense fog that's expected to last a few more days.
Dense fog in AP
Fog makes highway travel risky with visibility at 300m. Post-Sankranti travel causes jams on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway. Morning flights are canceled. Intense fog in 6 districts.
Fog in these Telangana districts
Thick fog is hitting Telangana, especially eastern districts. Experts warn of intense fog in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and others. The fog may spread and last a few days.
Cold subsides in Telangana
The chill has eased in Telangana. Lowest temps are now 13.7°C in Adilabad and 13.8°C in Medak. Other lows range from 15.6°C to 18.2°C. Adilabad recorded a high of 33.8°C.
Hyderabad Weather
In Hyderabad, the average low is 17.5°C. By area, Rajendra Nagar hit a low of 13.5°C and Hayathnagar 13.6°C. Other lows: Hakimpet 15.2, Patancheru 15, Dundigal 16.4, and Begumpet 17.5.
