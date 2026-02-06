- Home
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Conditions Persist Across State, Severe Cold in Coastal and Northern Regions
Karnataka weather alert today: Dry conditions continue across the state with severe cold in coastal and northern interior regions. Southern interior districts will also remain dry, the Meteorological Department said.
Dry Weather Persists Across Karnataka
Karnataka has been witnessing dry weather conditions for several consecutive days, and the pattern is expected to continue today as well, according to the Meteorological Department.
Along with the dry spell, severe cold conditions are prevailing in parts of the coastal and northern interior regions, while the southern interior is also likely to remain dry throughout the day.
Southern Interior Karnataka Remains Dry
The Meteorological Department has stated that several districts in the southern interior of the state will continue to experience dry weather.
These include Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Vijayanagar districts.
Residents in these regions are advised to take precautions against dry and cold conditions.
Dry Conditions in Coastal Districts
Dry weather is also expected to prevail across the coastal belt of Karnataka. The districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada are likely to remain dry today, despite typically humid coastal conditions.
The department has noted that cold weather may be felt during the early morning and night hours in these regions.
Northern Interior Continues Dry Spell
Several districts in northern interior Karnataka have been experiencing dry weather for the past several days, and no significant change is expected today.
Districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayanagar will continue under dry conditions.
The Meteorological Department has advised residents to remain cautious, particularly during cold mornings and nights.
