Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Winter Chill Returns to Bengal, Temperatures to Drop
A western disturbance has brought back winter chills in February, with South Bengal temperatures expected to fall by 2–3 degrees over the next three days, though no rainfall is forecast for the region yet.
Right at the start of February, the weather has changed. The temperature has started to drop. A wintery feel has returned to the districts. People are a bit surprised by this weather change. The reason for this change is a western disturbance.
Today, Kolkata's minimum temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will be 28 degrees Celsius. Yesterday's minimum was 16.6 degrees. Similarly, the district temperature dropped to around 14 degrees.
It's known that clouds have entered the state due to the western disturbance. Once the clouds clear, the temperature will drop again. Also, over the next three days, the temperature in South Bengal districts will fall by 2 to 3 degrees.
It's reported that the temperature might drop further. In Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Bankura, the temperature could gradually fall to ten to eleven degrees Celsius. The chilly feel will be mainly from evening to night.
However, despite the wintery feel, there's no rain forecast for South Bengal right now. The districts of South Bengal will remain dry for now. Even with the increasing cold, there's no chance of rain.
Similarly, the winter mood continues in North Bengal. In districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur, Malda, and North Dinajpur, the night temperature might drop by 2 to 3 degrees.
