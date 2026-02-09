- Home
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Conditions Persist Across State, Severe Cold Continues
Dry weather continues across Karnataka as coastal, southern interior and north interior districts face severe cold conditions. The IMD says the prolonged dry spell will persist, with some areas recording minimum temperatures as low as 12°C.
Dry Weather To Continue Across Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that dry weather conditions will continue across coastal, southern interior, and northern interior Karnataka today.
The state is also experiencing severe cold conditions, particularly during early morning and night hours, with no significant rainfall expected.
Dry Conditions In Coastal Karnataka
According to the IMD, coastal Karnataka districts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada will continue to witness dry and stable weather.
Clear skies and low humidity levels are contributing to cooler mornings, while daytime temperatures remain relatively comfortable across the coastal belt.
Dry Spell In Southern Interior Districts
Several southern interior Karnataka districts such as Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davanagere, and Vijayanagar are also expected to experience dry weather.
The absence of cloud cover has resulted in chilly mornings across these regions.
Cold Conditions In North Interior Karnataka
The north interior Karnataka districts, including Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayanagar, have been witnessing prolonged dry conditions for several days, which are likely to persist.
Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.0°C in the plains of the state.
The IMD has also noted that cold conditions may prevail at one or two places over interior and north interior Karnataka.
