- Home
- Karnataka News
- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Mornings And Sunny Skies Ahead, Mist Likely As Temperature Dips
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Mornings And Sunny Skies Ahead, Mist Likely As Temperature Dips
Bengaluru is set to experience cold mornings with sunny skies during the day. Early morning mist is likely in some areas as temperatures dip to 16°C. Doctors advise warm clothing and caution for children and the elderly.
Sunny Conditions With Clear Skies
Bengaluru is witnessing sunny weather with clear skies, with the current temperature around 23°C and humidity at 42%.
Moderate winds blowing at 18.4 km/h are adding a mild chill to the air, especially during the morning and evening hours. Despite sunshine during the day, the overall weather remains cool for the city.
Cold Weather Advisory For Bengaluru
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that Bengaluru’s temperature today will range between 17°C and 30°C.
Doctors have cautioned that this sudden cold spell may impact health, particularly among children and the elderly.
Residents are advised to wear warm clothes, carry light blankets, and avoid prolonged exposure to cold conditions.
Health Precautions Amid Cold Conditions
Health experts have noted that fluctuating temperatures can weaken immunity, leading to colds, coughs, and respiratory discomfort.
Citizens are encouraged to consume hot food, stay hydrated, and maintain a balanced diet to cope with the cold weather.
Extra care is advised for vulnerable groups, including senior citizens and young children.
Forecast And Air Quality Update
According to the local weather forecast for Bengaluru, the next 24 to 48 hours will see mainly clear skies, with mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 30°C and 16°C, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges between 75 and 222, categorised as poor, prompting residents to limit outdoor activity during early mornings.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.