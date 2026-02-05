Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Conditions Likely, Temperatures to Remain Mild
Dry weather is likely to prevail across Karnataka, with partly cloudy skies in some regions. Temperatures will remain mild, while coastal districts may see warmer afternoons and north interior areas could experience cooler mornings.
Partly Cloudy Skies And Mild Temperatures
The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day across several parts of Karnataka, the Meteorological Department said.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be close to 17°C, ensuring generally pleasant daytime conditions.
Calm Weather In Mysuru And Hassan
Weather conditions will remain very calm in Mysuru and Hassan districts, with no major fluctuations expected.
The department has indicated a possibility of cool breezes during the evening hours, adding to the comfortable weather experienced in these regions.
Dry Conditions Across Coastal Karnataka
Dry weather will continue to prevail in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.
The maximum temperature in these coastal areas is likely to rise up to 33°C, with a slight increase during the afternoon, though no rainfall is forecast.
Cooler Mornings In North Interior Districts
A slight drop in minimum temperatures is expected in Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts, resulting in cold morning conditions. The maximum temperature in these regions is likely to range between 31°C and 33°C.
Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 14°C among the plains of the state.
Overall, dry weather is likely to prevail across Coastal Karnataka, South Interior and North Interior regions.
