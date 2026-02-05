Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Foggy Start, Clear Skies Likely Through Day
Bengaluru experienced a foggy start on Thursday, reducing visibility in early hours. The weather department has forecast partly cloudy to clear skies through the day, with pleasant temperatures, mild winds and good air quality across the city.
Foggy Morning Across Bengaluru
Several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, woke up to dense fog on Thursday morning, reducing visibility and prompting authorities to urge caution in select districts.
Commuters were advised to remain alert, especially during early hours, as foggy conditions affected road and air visibility across the state.
Partly Cloudy Skies With Pleasant Conditions
As the day progresses, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with sunny intervals bringing stable weather conditions.
In Bengaluru, the temperature is around 21°C, while humidity stands at 41%, offering relatively comfortable conditions. Winds at 19.8 km/h are likely to provide mild ventilation across the city.
Air Quality Remains In the Good Range
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru is currently recorded between 35 and 116, categorised as Good, indicating minimal health risk for the general population.
Outdoor activities can continue as normal, though sensitive groups are advised to remain cautious during early morning fog.
Clear Skies Expected Over The Next 48 Hours
For the next 24 to 48 hours, Bengaluru and surrounding regions are likely to witness a mainly clear sky, with mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30°C, while the minimum temperature may dip to 16°C, maintaining pleasant daytime conditions and cool nights.
