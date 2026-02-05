Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Colder Temperatures, Morning and Evening Fog Expected
Lucknow Weather Feb 5, 2026: Colder due to westerly winds, morning/evening fog, min 11-12°C, max 23-25°C. Moderate air quality. Driving caution advised.
Lucknow Weather on Thursday
Lucknow Weather Today
Westerly winds from the northwest will blow at 15-25 km/h. These winds could drop the minimum temperature to 11-12°C. The max temperature will be around 23-25°C, but it'll feel colder.
Cloudy Weather
Air Quality
Extra caution is needed when driving in the morning due to fog and cold. Drivers are advised to go slow. The increased cold also brings a risk of colds. Air quality will remain 'moderate'.
Weather Forecast
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.