- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Conditions Persist Across State, Vijayapura Records Lowest Temperature
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Conditions Persist Across State, Vijayapura Records Lowest Temperature
Dry weather continues across Karnataka as the Meteorological Department rules out rainfall in coastal, north and south interior districts. Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 14°C, with dry conditions likely to persist.
Dry Weather To Continue Across Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that dry weather is likely to prevail across all districts of Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.
The state has been witnessing dry conditions for several days, and similar weather is expected to continue today, with no significant rainfall activity forecast.
Dry Conditions In Coastal And North Interior Regions
According to the department, the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada will continue to experience dry weather.
In North Interior Karnataka, districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagara have been experiencing dry conditions, which are likely to persist.
Southern Interior Districts Also Under Dry Spell
Dry weather conditions will also prevail in South Interior Karnataka, including Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere and Vijayanagara.
The IMD has advised residents to remain prepared for continued dry weather across the state.
Vijayapura Records Lowest Minimum Temperature
Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of Karnataka at 14.0°C, reflecting the prevailing cool and dry weather conditions across the state.
The Meteorological Department noted that the dip in temperature is consistent with the dry spell being experienced in several regions over the past few days.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.