Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry and Cold Conditions Persist Across State
Dry and cold weather continues across Karnataka as per IMD. South and North Interior districts remain chilly with fog in Bengaluru, while coastal regions record mild temperatures. Conditions are likely to persist over the next 48 hours.
Dry and Cold Weather in Interior Regions
The IMD has stated that dry weather accompanied by severe cold will dominate Rawali and North Interior Karnataka, while much of the Southern Interior will also experience dry conditions.
Bengaluru is likely to witness foggy mornings along with cold temperatures, prompting doctors to advise residents, especially children and the elderly, to wear warm clothing and take necessary precautions against the chill.
Districts Likely to Experience Dry Weather
Dry weather is expected across several southern interior districts, including Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Vijayanagar.
In North Interior Karnataka, districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir have been experiencing dry conditions for the past several days, which are expected to continue.
Temperature Dip Across Karnataka Regions
Cold and dry weather persists across Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. Minimum temperatures in Bidar, Dharwad, Belagavi, Davanagere, Hassan and Mysuru have dropped to between 11°C and 14°C.
In districts such as Vijayapura, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Chitradurga, minimum temperatures range from 14°C to 18°C.
Meanwhile, coastal districts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada are recording relatively milder minimum temperatures between 18°C and 22°C.
Cloudy Conditions Persist Across South Interior Karnataka
Cloudy weather continues to prevail across parts of South Interior Karnataka, particularly in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.
Cool winds are being felt in Kodagu and Hassan, while the Malenadu region, including Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, has a forecast of light rain.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these weather conditions are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next 48 hours.
