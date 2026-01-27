- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Light Rain, Rising Cold Intensity and Moderate AQI Levels
Bengaluru and parts of South Interior Karnataka recorded light rain due to a Bay of Bengal depression. Temperatures dipped sharply, increasing cold intensity, while clear skies and moderate AQI levels are expected ahead.
Cold Intensity Rises Again in Bengaluru
After easing over the last couple of weeks, cold conditions have intensified once again. In Bengaluru, temperatures dropped by nearly 4 degrees Celsius by 8.30 am on Monday.
The city remained cloudy until noon, with drizzle beginning in the afternoon and persisting in some areas till night.
As night temperatures dipped further, residents experienced a sharper chill, signalling a temporary return of colder weather.
Clear Skies Expected With Moderate AQI
Following the brief wet spell, weather conditions are expected to improve. Bengaluru is likely to witness a clear sky with a temperature around 22°C.
Humidity levels will remain near 58 per cent, accompanied by winds blowing at approximately 22.7 km/h.
Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are forecast to stay in the range of 30–81, categorised as moderate, indicating relatively comfortable and stable weather conditions ahead.
Cloudy Phase Concludes After Easterly Wave Passage
The easterly wave has now passed through the Southern Peninsula, leading to the gradual conclusion of the recent cloudy phase across Karnataka.
As the system moved away, weather conditions began stabilising, though residual moisture continued to influence parts of the State.
This transition marks a shift from overcast skies to clearer conditions, especially in urban and semi-urban regions.
Isolated Light Rain Recorded Across Karnataka
Isolated light rain and drizzle were recorded across several parts of the State on Monday.
Due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, at least nine districts of South Interior Karnataka, including the capital city Bengaluru, experienced brief drizzles.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that these conditions contributed to a noticeable increase in cold intensity and has also indicated the possibility of rainfall continuing on Tuesday.
