Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected; Alert Issued
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Is sudden rain and strong winds about to hit Prayagraj on January 27, 2026? Due to a western disturbance, temperatures could drop to 3-12°C, so be careful! The IMD has issued a warning; stay alert
Prayagraj
On Jan 27, 2026, Prayagraj and eastern UP may see a big weather change. The IMD predicts heavy rain and 30-60 km/h winds. Max temp will be 24°C, min 3-12°C.
Why the heightened weather alert?
The IMD warns of moderate to heavy rain in eastern UP, including Prayagraj. Winds may reach 30-60 km/h. Be extra careful outdoors and avoid weak buildings.
Conditions in nearby cities
- Lucknow: Max 26°C, Min 12.9°C
- Varanasi: Max 26°C, Min 12.6°C
- Prayagraj: Max 24.2°C, Min 3-12°C
A temperature drop is expected, and cold winds will increase the chill.
How to stay safe from rain and cold winds?
The IMD advises caution outdoors in the morning and afternoon. Drive slowly in high winds, carry rain gear, and wear warm clothes to combat the cold.
Can this weather change suddenly?
Yes, rapid weather changes are possible due to the western disturbance. Rain and wind effects may last 24 hours. Citizens should be cautious and monitor updates.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.