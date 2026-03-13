UP Weather LATEST Update: Very Warm Conditions and Hazy Air Likely Across the State
Get the latest UP weather forecast for a very warm Friday. See temperature predictions for Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj amid cloudy, hazy, and dusty conditions.
UP Weather on Friday
Uttar Pradesh will experience very warm weather on Friday, March 13, with a mix of clouds, haze and sunshine across different cities. The daytime heat will remain strong, while nights stay warm. In several places, the air may feel dusty or polluted, adding to the discomfort during the afternoon.
Lucknow
Lucknow will remain under mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. The temperature may climb to 35°C, while the night temperature could settle near 20°C. The real feel will stay around 35°C, so the afternoon may feel quite warm despite the cloud cover.
Noida
Noida is expected to have hazy conditions through the day. The maximum temperature will be around 32°C, and the minimum will remain close to 20°C. The real feel may be about 31°C, making the day warm but slightly less intense than some other cities.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will see mostly cloudy skies with very warm conditions. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 36°C, while the minimum may drop to 17°C. The real feel will stay near 35°C, bringing a hot afternoon even with clouds around.
Cities will continue to experience rising heat and dry weather, with warm mornings and hot afternoons. People should drink plenty of water and avoid long periods in direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.