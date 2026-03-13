Prayagraj will see mostly cloudy skies with very warm conditions. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 36°C, while the minimum may drop to 17°C. The real feel will stay near 35°C, bringing a hot afternoon even with clouds around.

Cities will continue to experience rising heat and dry weather, with warm mornings and hot afternoons. People should drink plenty of water and avoid long periods in direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day.