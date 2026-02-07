- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Spell Continues, Night Temperatures Drop Across State
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Spell Continues, Night Temperatures Drop Across State
Karnataka continues to witness dry weather as night temperatures drop across the State. Dharwad recorded the lowest minimum of 13.2°C, while severe cold conditions persist in coastal and northern interior regions, the Meteorological Department said.
Dry Weather Persists Across Karnataka
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather across Karnataka has remained dry for several consecutive days, and similar conditions are expected to continue today. The absence of rainfall has contributed to lower night temperatures, especially in interior regions, leading to colder mornings and evenings.
Severe Cold In Coastal And Northern Interior Regions
The department has forecast severe cold conditions in the coastal areas and northern interior of the State, even as dry weather persists.
Residents in these regions are advised to remain cautious, particularly during early morning hours, when temperatures are likely to feel colder due to prevailing dry winds.
Southern Interior To Remain Dry
Meanwhile, the southern interior of Karnataka is also expected to experience dry weather conditions throughout the day.
Though extreme cold is less intense in these areas compared to the north, the Meteorological Department has urged people to stay warm and follow weather advisories as the dry spell continues across the State.
Dharwad Records Lowest Minimum Temperature
Dharwad has recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of Karnataka, with the mercury dropping to 13.2°C, marking a significant dip amid prevailing dry weather conditions across the State.
The unusually cold night has intensified winter-like conditions, particularly in the northern parts, prompting residents to take extra precautions against the chill.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.