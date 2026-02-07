Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Conditions Persist, Temperatures Drop to 14°C
Bengaluru is witnessing unusually cold weather as temperatures drop to 14°C. Doctors have advised residents to wear warm clothes, consume hot food, and take precautions, especially during early mornings when mist is likely.
Cold Weather Grips Bengaluru
Bengaluru is experiencing unusually cold weather conditions, prompting health experts to issue advisories for residents.
Doctors have urged people to wear warm clothes and take precautions as fluctuating temperatures are beginning to impact public health.
The cold spell is being felt across the city, especially during early morning and late evening hours.
Temperature Drops Raise Health Concerns
According to the weather department, Bengaluru’s minimum temperature today is expected to hover around 14°C, while the maximum may reach 27°C.
Medical professionals have warned that such temperature variations can weaken immunity, particularly among children and the elderly.
People are advised to carry warm blankets, consume hot food, and maintain a balanced diet to stay healthy during the cold conditions.
Clear Skies With Mild Winds
The city is witnessing a clear sky with the current temperature around 23°C and humidity levels at 35%.
Winds are blowing at a speed of 15.8 km/h, offering some relief during daytime hours.
Air Quality Index (AQI) levels range between 42 and 85, which falls under the moderate category, indicating generally acceptable air quality.
Forecast For The Next 48 Hours
For the next 24 to 48 hours, the weather department predicts mainly clear skies across Bengaluru. However, mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 30°C and 15°C, respectively.
Authorities continue to advise residents to remain cautious, wear warm clothing, and follow health guidelines as the cold weather persists.
