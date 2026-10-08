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Karnataka: UT Khader Visits Channapatna Hospital At 3 AM, Questions Doctors Over Medicine Supply
K'taka Health Minister UT Khader made a surprise visit to Channapatna Government Hospital at 3 am and inspected facilities.He questioned doctors over medicines prescribed from outside pharmacies and directed officials to ensure hospital services.
Khader Conducts Surprise Inspection At Channapatna Hospital
Health Minister U.T. Khader made a surprise visit to Channapatna Government Hospital at around 3 am and inspected various departments to assess the facilities and services provided to patients.
Khader Inspects Channapatna Government Hospital During Late-Night Visit
Health Minister U.T. Khader, who was in Channapatna late at night for a private engagement, made a surprise visit to the government hospital and inspected the ICU, wards, restroom cleanliness, availability of medicines and attendance of night-shift staff.
Minister Objects To Medicines Being Prescribed From Outside Pharmacies
The Minister spoke with patients and their families and listened to their concerns.
During the interaction, he expressed displeasure over the practice of prescribing medicines that patients have to purchase from outside pharmacies.
He instructed doctors and officials to ensure that all available hospital services are provided to the public free of cost and in a timely manner.
Khader Stresses Free Access To Medicines And Tests
With all these facilities available at a government hospital, there should be no situation where poor patients are forced to go outside to purchase medicines or undergo medical tests.
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