Karnataka: Rare Hyena Spotted in Chamarajanagar Village, Residents on Alert
A rare hyena was spotted near Karemala village in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, prompting concern among residents. The animal was seen roaming at night under the Bandipur Forest Range, while officials advised villagers to remain vigilant.
Rare Hyena Spotted Near Village, Residents Concerned
A rare hyena has been spotted near Karemala village in Gundlupet taluk of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, raising concern among local residents.
The village, which is surrounded by forest, witnessed the unexpected sighting, prompting villagers to remain vigilant.
Forest Department officials have been informed and are monitoring the situation.
Hyena Spotted Roaming Near Village at Night
A hyena was spotted roaming near Karemala village under the Bandipur Forest Range at night, marking the first such sighting reported in the area.
The animal was seen by motorists travelling along the road, and the sighting was captured on a mobile phone. The video has since gone viral on social media.
The incident has heightened concerns among local residents, who already face the risk of encounters with wild elephants, tigers and leopards. Villagers said the hyena sighting has added to their fears, particularly while travelling at night, and has highlighted the increasing movement of wildlife into human settlements.
Forest Officials Advise Residents to Remain Vigilant
The hyena sighting has caused concern among residents of the village.
In view of the increased movement of wildlife at night, villagers have been advised to avoid venturing outdoors unless necessary and to refrain from travelling after dark.
Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow safety precautions until the situation is brought under control.
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