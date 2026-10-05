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Karnataka Rain: Chikkamagaluru’s Malnad Region Gets Heavy Showers After Dry Spell
Chikkamagaluru’s Malnad region received heavy showers after a prolonged dry spell, bringing relief to coffee,pepper and areca nut growers.Rain was recorded across Sringeri, NR Pura, Mudigere, Kalasa and Koppa, while city also saw continuous rainfall.
Rain Brings Relief To Chikkamagaluru’s Coffee Land
The Rain God has brought welcome relief to the people of the Malnad region in Chikkamagaluru district, often known as ‘Coffee Land’, after nearly two months of dry weather.
Heavy rain lashed the district early in the morning, bringing much-needed relief to farmers who had been distressed by the failure of the monsoon.
Rain Brings Relief Across Malnad Region
Good rainfall has been recorded since early morning in key Malnad taluks, including Sringeri, NR Pura, Mudigere, Kalasa and Koppa. Chikkamagaluru city has also been receiving continuous rain since morning, bringing cooler weather.
The persistent rainfall has caused waterlogging on roads, while water has started flowing through canals that had previously dried up.
Farmers Rejoice As Rain Brings Relief To Malnad
The Rain God had largely stayed away from the Malnad region during this year's monsoon, leaving coffee, pepper and areca nut growers, along with other farmers, anxiously watching the skies.
With crops at risk of withering, the rain received this morning has brought much-needed relief. Residents across Malnad have welcomed the rainfall, which has continued since morning.
Rain Brings Fresh Hope Across Chikkamagaluru
While the Malnad region is receiving good rainfall, overcast conditions have developed in the plains of Kadur, Tarikere and Ajjampura, indicating the possibility of more rain.
Overall, the rainfall, which arrived after a prolonged dry spell, has brought much-needed relief and renewed hope to the Malnad region.
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