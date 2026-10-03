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Kolkata Weather Before Durga Puja 2026: Rain Or Dry Days Ahead? Latest Forecast For October 8–14
Kolkata and south Bengal are likely to see mostly dry weather from October 8 to 14 as the southwest monsoon prepares to withdraw. Check the latest rain forecast and what it means for Durga Puja 2026.
Will Bengal Be Flooded Again Just Before Puja?
People are asking this big question before Mahalaya. The weather department sees no major storms right now. The monsoon will leave by mid-October. Weather scientists expect no rain during the festival days because Puja is late this year.
Cyclonic Circulation Over Three States
A cyclonic circulation has formed over Bihar, adjoining Uttar Pradesh, and Assam. The Alipore Weather Office has not issued any new rain alerts yet. The state might only get scattered light to moderate showers.
What Will Kolkata’s Weather Be Like Today?
Kolkata will see cloudy skies as Saturday progresses. The city might get a few spells of light rain with thunderstorms, but heavy rain is unlikely. Kolkata will record a maximum temperature around 33 degrees Celsius today. The relative humidity will stay between 73 and 88 percent.
Which Districts Of South Bengal Will Receive Rain?
Coastal and adjoining districts have a chance of rain today. South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur will specifically see scattered showers. Other districts might also get a little rain.
Relief Expected Until Thursday
The weather office expects no heavy rain until Thursday. Scattered showers will decrease from Sunday. The city will not see any major temperature changes.
Humidity To Increase Discomfort
The air will hold more moisture even with less rain. This high humidity will increase discomfort for people. Citizens might feel a slight chill from late night to early morning. The Alipore Weather Office predicts hotter days during the afternoon.
Rain In Five Districts Of North Bengal
The weather office predicts rain for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong have a higher chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. North Bengal will see less rain from Monday.
When Will The Monsoon Withdraw?
The weather office states that the monsoon withdrawal from Bengal will start between October 8 and 14. This process usually begins around October 10 every year.
Two-Week Weather Outlook
The weather department outlook till October 15 shows mostly dry weather for South Bengal from October 8 to 15. Coastal districts might get scattered light to moderate rain on some days. Both North and South Bengal will likely receive less rain than normal.
Puja Weather Forecast Still Uncertain
Mahalaya falls on October 10. A weather department official said the exact weather during the Puja days remains unclear. The monsoon withdrawal usually brings three to four dry days, lower humidity, and winds blowing from North India.
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