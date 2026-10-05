Residents of Bengaluru may need to prepare for another spell of wet weather as rain and thunderstorms are expected across the city on Monday and Tuesday, October 5 and 6. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall activity over several parts of Karnataka during the first half of the week.

Rainfall is expected to gradually reduce from Wednesday, October 7. Bengaluru could then experience relatively drier conditions for the remainder of the week, although isolated showers cannot be completely ruled out.

Bengaluru is expected to remain under the influence of rain activity on Monday and Tuesday. According to the forecast, the city has around a 70% chance of rainfall on Monday, while the probability could remain at about 55% on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 28.5°C, while the minimum temperature could settle near 20.2°C.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and spells of intense rain are possible in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts. Residents should therefore remain alert, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

The possibility of rain is expected to fall sharply to around 15% on Wednesday, signalling a gradual improvement in weather conditions.