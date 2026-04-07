The Assam election has taken a sharp turn with passports becoming a major political issue. BJP and Congress are accusing each other over citizenship, foreign links, and loyalty. The controversy involves claims about passports, property, and Pakistan connections. With voting near, the debate highlights deeper identity politics in Assam.

The Assam Assembly election has seen many issues in the past, from jobs and roads to welfare schemes. But this time, the debate has taken a different turn. Passports have become a major political topic. The row began when Himanta Biswa Sarma, a senior leader of the BJP, raised questions about Gaurav Gogoi, who is the Assam Congress president and a Member of Parliament.

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Sarma alleged that Gogoi had surrendered his minor son's Indian passport in 2022 in favour of a British passport. This was part of a larger attack where Sarma questioned Gogoi's loyalty to India.

The issue quickly turned into a political battle just days before voting.

Congress hits back with counter allegations

The Congress party did not stay silent. Its spokesperson Pawan Khera held a press conference and made serious allegations against Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Khera claimed that she holds three passports from different countries, including the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda. He also alleged that she owns properties in Dubai that were not mentioned in Sarma’s election affidavit.

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These claims added fuel to the political fight, making passports the centre of the debate.

Strong denial and legal action from BJP side

Sarma and his wife strongly denied all the allegations. They called the claims false and politically motivated.

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Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said the accusations were based on fake images and 'photoshopped' documents. She also said that India does not allow dual citizenship, making the claim of multiple passports unrealistic.

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She has filed an FIR against Khera and asked authorities to investigate the matter properly. She also demanded strict action, saying such allegations should not be taken lightly.

Sarma also announced that he and his wife would file both criminal and civil defamation cases against Khera within 48 hours.

Police action and rising tension

The controversy has already led to police action. Assam Police reportedly reached Khera’s residence in Delhi after the FIR was filed.

This has increased the political tension ahead of voting. The state is set to vote on April 9, and the results will be declared on May 4.

With only days left, both parties are trying to shape public opinion.

Why passports matter in Assam politics

The passport issue is not just about documents. It is linked to identity, which has been a sensitive topic in Assam for many years.

In 2019, Assam carried out the NRC (National Register of Citizens) exercise to identify genuine Indian citizens. This made questions about citizenship and identity even more important in the state.

By raising passport issues, both BJP and Congress are trying to question each other’s loyalty and connection to India.

Pakistan angle adds to the controversy

Sarma has also tried to link Gogoi to Pakistan. He claimed that Pakistani media was showing interest in Assam elections and supporting Gogoi. He used this to suggest a “Pakistan connection”. He also mentioned Gogoi’s past visit to Pakistan and his wife’s work there.

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Congress has denied these claims and accused Sarma of spreading false information.

Congress questions BJP’s stand

Congress leaders have also questioned Sarma’s political stance. They pointed out that he often speaks strongly against Muslims but his wife is accused of holding passports from Muslim-majority countries.

Through this, Congress is trying to highlight what it calls a contradiction in BJP’s politics.

Role of voter groups and caste equations

Political experts say this controversy is also linked to voter groups in Assam. Sarma belongs to the Assamese Brahmin community and has strong support in Upper Assam. This region has a large number of Ahom voters. Gaurav Gogoi is also from the Ahom community. Congress is trying to bring together Ahom votes through alliances with leaders like Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

By questioning Gogoi’s identity, BJP may be trying to weaken his support among these voters.

Upper Assam vs Lower Assam politics

Assam’s politics is often divided between Upper Assam and Lower Assam.

Upper Assam has been a strong area for BJP in recent years. Lower Assam, which has a larger Muslim population, has traditionally supported Congress and AIUDF.

The passport and identity debate fits into this larger political picture, where both sides are trying to gain advantage in different regions.

Shift from development to identity politics

Experts say that the election debate has shifted away from development issues. Instead of talking about jobs, roads, or welfare schemes, the focus is now on identity, nationality, and foreign links.

This shift shows how powerful identity politics can be in elections, especially in a state like Assam.

As voting day approaches, it is not clear how much this controversy will influence voters. Some may see it as an important issue related to national identity. Others may view it as political distraction from real problems.

The final result will show whether this strategy works for any party.

The passport controversy in Assam is not just about documents. It reflects deeper political strategies and long-standing concerns about identity. Both BJP and Congress are using the issue to question each other and win voter support.

As the April 9 election nears, the debate shows how personal allegations and identity questions can shape political narratives in India.

(With inputs from agencies)