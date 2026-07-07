A landslide at a tunnel construction site in Wayanad, Kerala, has killed three people, with seven others missing. Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences for the victims and also for those who died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra and Himachal.

Wayanad Landslide Tragedy

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the Wayanad landslide and urged United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to extend assistance to the state administration. Three people were killed after a landslide struck the Kalladi tunnel construction site on Tuesday in Meppadi grama panchayat of Keralam's Wayanad district, officials said, adding that efforts are underway to trace seven other persons who have gone missing after the incident.

Expressing concern over the incident in his previous constituency, Wayanad, Gandhi wrote on X, "The news of the landslide in Wayanad is deeply distressing. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Relief and rescue operations are underway, and every possible effort is being made to reach those still trapped. I appeal to all Congress and UDF workers to extend any assistance in this time of need."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Wayanad has shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity before, and together, we will stand by every affected family through this tragedy," he wrote.

According to the district administration, 18 people were caught in the landslide near the Meenakshi Bridge at the Kalladi-Anakkampoyil tunnel construction site, completely disrupting traffic on the Meppadi-Chooralmala road. Nine of them, who sustained injuries, were shifted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital for treatment, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining seven missing persons.

Condolences for Incidents in Other States

In another X post, Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. In an X post, Rahul Gandhi urged Congress workers to assist the state administrations in times of crisis.

The Congress leader wrote, "The news of extensive devastation and the loss of numerous lives in several states, particularly Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, due to torrential rains is extremely heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy, and I hope for the swift recovery of the injured."

"I urge Congress workers to provide every possible assistance to the administration and the people during this hour of crisis. I appeal to everyone to follow the administration's advice and remain vigilant. Your safety and that of your family is of utmost importance," Gandhi added.

Heavy rains have battered both Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. On Monday, at least five people died in separate rain-related incidents across Pune district over the past two days, officials said. According to the Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, three people lost their lives in a landslide incident at Patan. In another incident, one person died after a wall collapsed in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday. Another fatality was reported from Khed tehsil, where a motorcycle rider was swept away by strong water currents. The rider's body was later recovered. (ANI)