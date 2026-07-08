A 35-year-old man from Koppal died after being hit by a train while saving his wife on a railway bridge in Huligi. He pushed her to safety as the train approached but was struck by the locomotive and fell from the bridge, dying on the spot.

A 35-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident after being struck by a train while attempting to save his wife on a railway bridge in Huligi village of Koppal taluk. The incident occurred when the couple were crossing the bridge on foot to attend a relative's religious function. While the man managed to push his wife to safety, he was hit by the locomotive and fell from the bridge, dying on the spot.

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The deceased has been identified as Jagadish K, a resident of Chitawadagi near Hosapete.

What Happened on the Railway Bridge?

According to reports, Jagadish and his wife had travelled from Chitawadagi on their motorcycle. After parking the vehicle near the railway bridge over the Tungabhadra river in Huligi, they began walking along the railway tracks to reach the venue of the religious function.

As they were crossing the bridge, a train approached at high speed. Realising the danger only when it was close, Jagadish immediately pushed his wife onto a narrow safety platform located along the side of the bridge.

However, before he could move to safety himself, he was struck by the locomotive. The impact threw him off the bridge, and he fell onto the rocks below, sustaining fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

Police Register Case

The Koppal Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.