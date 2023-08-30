KKRTC introduces high-tech 'Kalyana Ratha' bus service between Bengaluru and Sindhanuru

The Kalyan Karnataka Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has introduced the Kalyana Ratha high-tech bus service, connecting Bengaluru and Sindhanur. The Aisharami Volvo Multi Axle Sleeper Bus offers advanced features, enhancing travel comfort for passengers in North Karnataka. The service aims to link towns without direct rail connections to Bengaluru, providing convenience and connectivity.

The Kalyan Karnataka Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has launched an innovative and high-tech bus service named Kalyana Ratha to establish a convenient connection between Bengaluru and Sindhanur cities. This move comes as a welcome relief for travellers seeking a comfortable journey between the two destinations.

To facilitate this new service, the Kalyana Karnataka Transport Corporation has introduced a state-of-the-art bus service known as Kalyana Ratha, incorporating advanced technology for seamless travel between Bengaluru and Sindhanur.



Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details

The Karnataka government's initiative involves introducing high-tech buses in North Karnataka, specifically targeting towns lacking direct rail connections, and linking them with the capital city, Bengaluru.

On August 28, the inaugural journey of the Kalyana Rath Aisharami Volvo Multi Axle Sleeper Bus commenced, operating under the Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation's jurisdiction. This new addition aims to enhance connectivity and comfort for travellers in the region.

Transport and Mujarai Minister Ramalingareddy shared that the organization's managing director, M. Rachappa, introduced the Volvo multi-axle sleeper bus under the 'Kalyana Ratha' name. The service was first launched in Sindhanur due to the absence of rail service, with plans to extend its coverage to other parts of the region.



All KSRTC buses to soon have panic buttons, GPS integration

The newly introduced Luxury bus departs from Sindhanur at 10 pm daily, reaching Bangalore at 5.30 pm the following day via Karatagi, Gangavati, Graygumpa Cross, Hospet, Kudligi, Hiriyur, and Tumkur. Similarly, on the return journey, the bus departs Bangalore at 10.15 pm and arrives in Sindhanur at 5.45 am the next day.

The Kalyana Rath Band's Volvo Multi Axle Sleeper Class 40 Seater Luxury Bus boasts a 350 BS-6 Engine. Other features include fully air-conditioned interiors, automatic door opening systems, fire extinguishing equipment, vehicle tracking and identification systems, mobile charging points, bed lights, and laptop storage compartments. These facilities collectively contribute to a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.