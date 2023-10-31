Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue

    KKRTC temporarily suspended bus services to Maharashtra after protesters set fire to a KKRTC bus in Taruri village, Maharashtra, amid a reservation struggle. The bus, with registration number KA-38 F-1201, was en route from Bidar to Pune when demonstrators stopped and set it ablaze. All 39 passengers were safely rescued. KKRTC's Managing Director, M. Rachappa, ordered buses to be parked near police stations and depots, halting all departures. 

    The KKRTC (Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation) has temporarily suspended its bus services to Maharashtra as protesters set fire to a KKRTC bus in Taruri village near Umarga, Maharashtra, as part of a reservation struggle. The bus, bearing the registration number KA-38 F-1201, was en route from Bhalki in Bidar district to Pune when it was stopped by demonstrators who then set it ablaze. Fortunately, all 39 passengers on board were rescued with the assistance of local police, ensuring their safe transport to their intended destinations via alternative means.

    The Managing Director of KKRTC, M. Rachappa, has issued instructions to the organization's staff to park buses that have already left the region near police stations and bus depots. Consequently, all bus services departing from the Kalyan Karnataka Transport Corporation have been halted temporarily.

    The incident occurred in the context of the Maratha reservation issue in Maharashtra, which has led to tensions between the two neighbouring states. As a precautionary measure, the transport department has ceased bus services to Maharashtra, including those running along the border areas. The situation has disrupted bus traffic to Maharashtra from the Chikkodi region.

