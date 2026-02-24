Top sources in the department confirmed to 'Kannadaprabha' that the proposal is still active. If approved, students from Classes 1 to 10 in government and aided schools will receive free notebooks. This benefit will be added to existing support such as free uniforms, shoes, socks and textbooks already provided to students.

Officials estimate that around 38 lakh students in 46,000 government schools and about 12 lakh students in aided schools will benefit. In total, nearly 50 lakh children are expected to receive the support.