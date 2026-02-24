A 19-year-old student in Bengaluru has accused two men of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a Jakkur villa. While police registered an FIR, one of the accused filed a counter-complaint alleging a honey-trap and extortion attempt.

In a disturbing case that has taken a dramatic turn, a 19-year-old college student has accused two men of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a villa in north Bengaluru. The Amrutahalli Police have registered an FIR based on her complaint and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, one of the accused has filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the woman attempted to honey-trap and extort money from him. Police are currently probing both cases.

According to officials, the complainant is a 19-year-old student from Tamil Nadu pursuing psychology and journalism at a private college in Bengaluru. Based on her statement, an FIR has been registered against Dixon Sandro, 21, and Nikhil, 35, a resident of Bengaluru. The investigation is underway.

Alleged Incident At Jakkur Villa

In her complaint, the student stated that she met Dixon Sandro through Instagram, and the two later met at a café in Koramangala. She alleged that Dixon proposed to her during the meeting, and she accepted.

She further claimed that on February 14, Dixon invited her to a villa in Jakkur. She went there along with a friend. The complainant alleged that Dixon and Nikhil forced her to consume a pill, after which she began to feel drowsy.

According to her statement, while she was semi-conscious, both men sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that they threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The student stated that she was in shock following the incident and approached the police later on the advice of her brother.

Counter-Complaint Alleges Honey-Trap Attempt

In a new development, Nikhil has filed a counter-complaint at the Malleswaram Police Station, accusing the woman of attempting to honey-trap and extort money from him. An FIR was registered in this connection on February 21.

Based on Nikhil’s complaint, police have booked the woman, a person identified as Imran, who is reportedly associated with a private news channel, and others. Nikhil alleged that the woman, whom he met through Dixon, along with Imran posing as a media representative, threatened him and demanded money.

He claimed that on February 14, the woman attended a party at the Jakkur villa and behaved in a friendly manner. He further stated that he dropped her safely near Warrior’s Bakery in Rajajinagar later that day. Nikhil also alleged that she subsequently made false accusations against him in an Instagram video and later used Imran to contact him and demand money.

Police Investigating Both Cases

At present, two separate FIRs have been registered at two different police stations, and investigations are underway in both cases. Police officials have stated that all claims and counter-claims will be examined thoroughly before any conclusions are drawn.

The case has raised serious concerns, and authorities are working to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.