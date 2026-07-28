Former CM Siddaramaiah will attend a key AICC meeting in Delhi to discuss the Karnataka cabinet expansion after a brief trip to Mysore. Deputy CM G Parameshwara stated the final decision rests with the Congress high command after talks with top leaders.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will travel to Mysore from Delhi to participate in a private programme and then return to Delhi by a special flight to participate in the AICC meeting, where discussions on the Karnataka cabinet expansion are expected to take place.

According to his itinerary, Siddaramaiah will arrive in Mysore from Delhi by a special flight at 12.00 PM today, where he will participate in a private programme and return to Delhi. At present, Siddaramaiah, along with other leaders, is at Karnataka Bhavan in the national capital. After attending the private event in Mysore, he will depart for Delhi at 3.00 PM from Mysuru. The AICC meeting is likely to deliberate on the proposed cabinet expansion and reshuffle in Karnataka. Party leaders and senior observers are expected to be present, with key decisions regarding ministerial berths on the agenda. Siddaramaiah's visit to Delhi comes amid ongoing discussions within the Congress leadership over strengthening the state cabinet.

High Command to Decide, Says Parameshwara

Meanwhile, addressing widespread political buzz regarding an impending Cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara maintained that any final decision on expanding the state cabinet rests squarely with the Congress party high command following talks with top state leaders. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru before departing for New Delhi, Parameshwara confirmed that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the KPCC President and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are in Delhi to deliberate on cabinet expansion with the Congress central leadership, noting that action will only follow party approval.

"The CM, the party president, and former Chief Minister are in Delhi. They will discuss the matter with the party high command. The Cabinet expansion will happen only if the high command takes a decision. We are now heading to Delhi, and the outcome will be known after those discussions," he said. Parameshwara announced that Chief Minister Shivakumar has convened a key meeting with the state's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in Delhi. (ANI)