A five-month pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her father-in-law in Raichur, following a family dispute. The accused stabbed her in the neck and face before fleeing. Despite severe injuries, Rekha came out seeking help but collapsed and died.
Pregnant woman murdered after family dispute in Raichur village
A shocking incident has been reported from Chikkahanagi village in Sirwar taluk of Raichur district, Karnataka, where a five-month pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her father-in-law following a family dispute.
The incident took place on January 28 and has left the entire village in grief. The victim has been identified as Rekha Nagaraj, aged 23-24, who was expecting her first child.
Details of the alleged attack
According to police, the accused Siddappa (50) allegedly attacked Rekha with a knife when no one else was at home. He is accused of stabbing her in the neck and face during a heated argument.
After the attack, Siddappa reportedly fled the spot. Despite her serious injuries, Rekha managed to come out of the house, crying in pain and seeking help. She collapsed on the verandah of the house and died on the spot, villagers said.
The sight of the injured woman struggling for her life deeply disturbed local residents, many of whom gathered after hearing her cries.
Background of family tensions
Rekha was married to Nagaraj around three years ago. Police said that the relationship between Rekha and her in-laws was peaceful at first. However, disputes reportedly began within six months of the marriage, mainly over agricultural and household work.
Due to frequent quarrels, Rekha and Nagaraj had earlier moved to Hirehanagi village and lived separately for some time.
After Rekha became pregnant, her in-laws persuaded the couple to return to Chikkahanagi, saying the family should stay together. However, police said that old tensions soon returned and arguments once again became common.
On January 28, one such argument allegedly turned violent, leading to the fatal attack.
Police action and arrests
Rekha’s parents rushed to the village after receiving the news and later lodged a complaint at the Kavital Police Station.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Siddappa, as well as Rekha’s husband Nagaraj and mother-in-law Basamma.
Police confirmed that Siddappa has been taken into custody, and questioning is ongoing. Officials said the exact motive behind the murder will be clear after further investigation.
Officials visit the spot
Raichur Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri, along with other senior officers, visited the crime scene and reviewed the situation. Police teams have collected evidence and spoken to witnesses from the village.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrashekar said the investigation has been intensified and all angles are being examined.
Widespread condemnation
The brutal killing of a pregnant woman has sparked strong condemnation across Raichur district. Villagers described the incident as inhuman and tragic, especially given that the victim was carrying a child.
Police said further legal action will follow based on investigation findings.
