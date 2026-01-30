According to police, the accused Siddappa (50) allegedly attacked Rekha with a knife when no one else was at home. He is accused of stabbing her in the neck and face during a heated argument.

After the attack, Siddappa reportedly fled the spot. Despite her serious injuries, Rekha managed to come out of the house, crying in pain and seeking help. She collapsed on the verandah of the house and died on the spot, villagers said.

The sight of the injured woman struggling for her life deeply disturbed local residents, many of whom gathered after hearing her cries.