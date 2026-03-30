Karnataka: CCTV Captures Man Stealing Women’s Undergarments in Koppal; Probe On
CCTV footage from Gangavathi in Koppal district shows a man allegedly stealing women’s undergarments at night. The incidents, reported over several days, have raised safety concerns among residents. Police have launched a probe.
CCTV Footage Raises Alarm in Gangavathi
CCTV footage has captured a man allegedly engaging in suspicious and inappropriate behaviour while roaming around parts of Gangavathi town in Koppal district.
Over the past three to four days, incidents of women’s undergarments being stolen have been reported from the CBS Layout area.
Authorities are expected to investigate the matter following growing concern among residents.
Women Express Concern Over Safety
Residents typically hang washed clothes on rooftops or outside their homes to dry. However, women’s undergarments have reportedly been stolen from among these clothes, causing concern among locals.
Women living alone, in particular, have expressed worry after watching the viral video, raising fears about safety in the area.
CCTV Captures Late-Night Intrusion
A CCTV camera installed outside a house recorded the movements of the suspect.
The man reportedly entered the premises between 12 am and 1 am, quietly jumping over the compound wall. He then proceeded inside, allegedly stole undergarments, and fled the scene unnoticed.
Identity of Suspect Remains Unknown
The video has been circulating widely in the local area, raising concern among residents. However, the suspect’s face is not clearly visible in the CCTV footage, making identification difficult.
It remains unclear whether he is a local resident or from another area. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Gangavathi Police Station.
Similar Incidents Reported in Bengaluru
Similar incidents have been reported earlier under the Rajagopalanagara and Madiwala police station limits in Bengaluru.
In those cases, miscreants allegedly broke into women’s PG accommodations and stole undergarments.
CCTV footage had also captured an unidentified individual stealing clothes left out to dry on terraces and engaging in inappropriate behaviour, raising serious concerns about safety and privacy.
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