Police in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, arrested a 25-year-old man after CCTV footage revealed he was routinely stealing a married woman's underwear from a clothesline outside her home. The man, a neighbour of the complainant, confessed during interrogation that his actions were driven by a one-sided affection for the woman.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain arrested a 25-year-old man after CCTV footage recorded him routinely taking a married woman's panties from outside her home, in a peculiar case that has stunned locals. The incident occurred in the Chimanganj police station area, when a household reported that women's underwear left out to dry outside their home were disappearing.

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According to police, the complaint was filed by a family residing in the Dhancha Bhavan neighbourhood. They informed authorities that garments laundered and strung on a rope outside their home were frequently taken at night. Suspecting foul play, the family reviewed their CCTV footage and later turned it over to the authorities.

The Times of India report added, the CCTV recording showed the accused selectively taking only the woman’s undergarments and placing them in his pocket, while leaving the rest of the clothes untouched before leaving the spot.

Based on CCTV footage, police found and arrested Ankit Malviya, 25, a complainant's neighbour who lives in the same area.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that he was fascinated with the married woman and had formed a one-sided affection for her. According to police, he acknowledged to taking the underwear because of his infatuation.

During the inquiry, police discovered that the accused had the woman's name tattooed on his chest. He is presently being questioned, and legal proceedings have been filed against him. Residents in the vicinity have expressed astonishment and alarm about the occurrence, with police advising them to report any suspicious activities in residential areas.