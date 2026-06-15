Keralam CM VD Satheesan launched the 'Priyadarshini scheme,' providing free KSRTC bus travel for women and transgender persons. He stated the move is 'not an act of charity' and that women should be able to travel with pride.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday said that the new Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) free bus service is "not an act of charity" towards women, adding that they should be able to travel with pride in a government-run bus. Satheesan lit a lamp at the flag-off event of the 'Priyadarshini scheme' under which women and transgender persons will be provided free travel on KSRTC buses.

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Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Today marks the first phase of the free bus travel scheme for women announced under the Indira Guarantee. It was from here that Sree Chithira Thirunal flagged off the first transport bus service 110 years ago. In 1965, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was launched under the People's Ministry. At this important juncture in its history, our government is implementing the Priyadarshini scheme for women. He added that the scheme will have significant social and economic impacts on society. "I do not see this as an act of charity towards women. I believe the scheme will have significant social and economic impacts on society. Women should be able to travel with pride in a government-run bus," he said.

Annual Cost and Private Sector Concerns

He further added that the state government spent around Rs 800 crore annually for the scheme. He said, "The government is spending around ₹800 crore annually for this scheme. KSRTC employees will have a key role in helping increase the corporation's revenue. Private bus operators have expressed concerns, but they are also an integral part of the public transport system. In many areas where government buses do not operate, people depend on private buses. The government will introduce mechanisms to ensure greater participation of the private sector as well. No sector should collapse, and it is the government's responsibility to support sectors facing difficulties.

'A Mark of Respect'

"The Priyadarshini scheme is a mark of respect from the government to the women of Kerala. It is also a message that society must learn to respect women. Significantly, the order implementing the Priyadarshini scheme was signed by a woman secretary," he stated.

Scheme's Scope

The state currently operates a fleet of 3,125 ordinary buses, all of which will fall under the purview of this scheme. The government also confirmed that the benefit will extend to rural transit networks.

New Government Takes Charge

This comes after CM VD Satheesan led the newly formed government's first Cabinet meeting, ending a ten-year hiatus. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on May 18. In a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital, 61-year-old VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister.

'A Historic Decision'

Earlier on June 12, addressing the press conference, Keralam Transport Minister CP John said that the scheme will cover all women, with no special cards or certificates required, and will apply to ordinary buses operated by the KSRTC. "The government has taken a historic decision to provide free bus travel for women. No special cards or certificates will be required, and all women will be eligible for free travel. KSRTC currently has 3,125 ordinary buses," he said. (ANI)